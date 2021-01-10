Darrell R. Reinneck, 64, of New Baden, IL born Jan. 5, 1957 in Belleville, IL died Friday, Jan. 8, 2021 at his home.

Darrell was a retired industrial painter and a U.S. Navy veteran. He loved his family, especially his grandchildren, and gardening.

He was preceded in death by his father, Allen E. Reinneck and a nephew, Colt Meurer.

He is survived by his mother, Norma B., nee Friederich, Reinneck, his sons, Raymond, Roy and Richard Reinneck; grandchildren, Ricky, Roy and Harper; mother of his children and best friend, Tina Reinneck; four brothers, Gary (Lori) Reinneck, James (Hope) Reinneck, Paul (Cari) Reinneck, Keith (Carolyn) Reinneck; sister, Michelle (John) Meurer; and aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Memorials may be made to Darrell Reinneck Grandchildren Education Fund, c/o FCB, 14-22 E. Hanover St., New Baden, IL 62265. Condolences may be shared with the family by visiting mollfuneralhome.com.

Visitation: There will be a private visitation.

Funeral: There will be a graveside service at a later date.

Moll Funeral Home

Mascoutah, Illinois