Rosa L. Stein, nee Beam, 81, of Mascoutah, IL, born Sept. 20, 1939 in Paden, OK died Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021 at her home.

Rosa was a homemaker and a member of St. John United Church of Christ in Mascoutah, Fireside Club and St. Clair County Farm Bureau.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Bernie and Lorene, nee Adair, Beam, husband, Allen E. Stein whom she married in Mascoutah, IL on Sept. 22, 1957 and who died Sept. 15, 2020 and a grandson, Andrew Stein.

Surviving are her children, Michael (Michelle) Stein of Mascoutah, IL, Jason (Angie) Stein of Mascoutah, IL, Renee Stein and partner, Patrick Gallagher of Somis, CA; seven grandchildren, Alissa (Dan) Crowe, Lindsey (Ben) Essenpreis, Eric Stein and Olivia Bateman, Alex (Kara) Stein, Lacey Frerking and Juan, Leah Bussen, Sophia Stein; five great grandchildren, Lydia, Garret and Colton Crowe, Lucas and Alivia Essenpreis; sister, Mary Brown of Lindsay, OK; brothers, Charles (Karen) Beam of Wichita Falls, TX, James Brown of Lindsay, OK; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Donald (Connie) Stein of O’Fallon, IL, Darryl (Jo) Stein of Mascoutah, IL, Marlene Lindauer of Smithton, IL, Carol Jean (Kenneth) Stumpf of Freeburg, IL; and many nieces and nephews.

Memorials may be made to St. John United Church of Christ, 55 W. Church St., Mascoutah, IL 62258. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting mollfuneralhome.com.

Funeral: A private funeral service will be held Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021 at St. John United Church of Christ with the Rev. Hugh Fitz officiating. Interment will follow in Mascoutah City Cemetery, Mascoutah, IL.

Moll Funeral Home

Mascoutah, IL