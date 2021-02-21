Laura E. Sullivan, nee Engelmann, 90, of Mascoutah, IL born June 27, 1930 in Okawville IL, died Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021 at Brightly Senior Living in Mascoutah.

Laura was a retired bookkeeper from Robert “Chick” Fritz Dist. after 30 years of service and a 1948 graduate of Okawville High School. She was a member of St. Martin of Tours Lutheran Church, Mascoutah, IL.

Laura is preceded in death by her parents, Fred F. and Lydia, nee Brammeier, Engelmann, her husband, Kenneth F. Sullivan, Sr. whom she married in St. Louis, MO on June 10, 1950 and who died July 13, 1996, a brother, George Koenig, five sisters, Reva Cape, Lorraine Steinkamp, LaVera Rakers, LaVerta Christ and Lillian Holtgrewe.

Surviving are her son, Kenneth F. (Mary) Sullivan, Jr. of Venedy, IL; two granddaughters, Jessica Sullivan, Sarah (Derek) Karban; six great grandchildren, Easton and Landen Scott, Abigail Willmont, Mathew and Emma McManus, Isabella Baum; sister, Lydia Dotson; brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, numerous nieces and nephews.

Memorials may be made to Hospice of Southern Illinois, 305 S. Illinois, Belleville, IL 62220 or St Martin of Tours Lutheran Church, 1190 N. 6th St., Mascoutah, IL 62258.

Condolences may be shared with the family by visiting mollfuneralhome.com

VISITATION: From 5 to 7 PM Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021 at Moll Funeral Home, Mascoutah, IL. COVID-19 restrictions will be followed, face coverings required, and social distancing, with a limited number of visitors at any time.

FUNERAL: A funeral service will be held 10 AM Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021 at Moll Funeral Home with Pastor Wayland Middendorf officiating. Burial will follow in Mascoutah City Cemetery.

Moll Funeral Home

Mascoutah, Illinois