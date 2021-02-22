Raymond A. “Buzz” Kandler, 73, of New Baden, IL born Sept. 22, 1947 in Milwaukee, WI died, Monday, Feb. 1, 2021 at his home.

Buzz was a retired Lt.Col. from the United States Air Force. He was a member of Zion Lutheran Church, Mascoutah, IL and a mentor of the Robo Raiders FTC 7129 in Mascoutah, IL. Buzz was part of many horseshoe leagues and was an avid St. Louis Cardinals and Green Bay Packers fan. He was extremely proud to attend the Ice Bowl at Lambeau Field in 1967.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Raymond H. and Edith, nee Fossum, Kandler.

He is survived by his wife, Susan, nee Reisner, Kandler who he married in Cecil, WI on June 15, 1969; a son, Kyle (Josephine) Kandler of New Baden, IL; two daughters, Karyn Lea (Eric) Saemann of Deerfield, WI, Kelly Kandler of New York, NY; seven grandchildren, Randy (Sally) Arcega, Jinky Arcega, Mark (Gladys) Arcega, Jose (Chantell) Arcega, Kricia (Raphael Cruz) Kandler; Geoffrey and Meghan Saemann; eight great grandchildren, Geross, Ian, Nia, Quinton, Zander, Madison, Hayden, and Maddux Arcega; three sisters, Kathy Johnson of Green Bay, WI, Kristen Berken of Madison, WI, and Judy Steffens of Green Bay, WI; also survived by numerous, nieces and nephews.

Memorials may be made Zion Lutheran Church, 101 S. Railway St., Mascoutah, IL 62258. Condolences may be shared with the family by visiting mollfuneralhome.com.

Visitation: From 9:30 to 11 AM Monday, Feb. 22, 2021 at Zion Lutheran Church in Mascoutah, IL.

Funeral: A funeral service will be held 11 AM Monday, Feb. 22, 2021 at Zion Lutheran Church with Pastor Kirk Clayton officiating. Burial with military honors will follow in Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis, MO.

