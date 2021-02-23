Donald P. Binger, 91, of Mascoutah, IL born Nov. 24, 1929 in St. Louis, MO died Sunday, February 22, 2021 at his home.

Don was an aircraft mechanic for Scott Airforce Base and then retired from AASCOM in St. Louis, MO. He was a member of Holy Childhood Catholic Church, K of C Council 4380, and Moose Lodge 815 in Mascoutah, IL. Don was a United States Army veteran.

He was preceded in death by his parents, William H. and Catherine, nee Pope, Binger, wife, Mildred E., nee Jureziz, Binger, whom he married in Mascoutah, IL on Sept. 8, 1951 and who died on Dec. 14, 2005, two brothers, Bill and Melvin Binger, one sister, Rosemary Bramstedt.

He is survived by two children, Linda (Monty Ledley) VanWart of Alamogordo, NM and Jim (Donna) Binger; 2 grandchildren, Britaney Herscha, Brian Whitesell; two sisters-in-law, Doris Jureziz, Ruth Ann Binger; also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.

Memorials may be made to Holy Childhood Catholic School or Holy Childhood Memorial Improvement Fund. Condolences may be shared with the family by visiting mollfuneralhome.com.

Funeral: A private funeral service will be held on Friday, Feb. 26, 2021 at Moll Funeral Home in Mascoutah, IL with Father Paul Wienhoff officiating. Burial with military honors will follow in Mascoutah City Cemetery, Mascoutah, IL.

