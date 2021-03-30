Brett Matthew Worsham, 30, of Belleville, IL, born Aug. 4, 1990 in Tampa, FL died Sunday, Mar. 7, 2021 at St. Louis University Hospital.

Brett was a co-owner for a property foreclosure removal company in Belleville, IL and was a previous manager at Pizza Hut in Belleville. Brett loved music and art. He had a passion for playing music and passed that passion down to his kids. He was an avid surfer, loved to go fishing with his kids, and supported his son in the Cub Scouts.

He is preceded in death by his mother, Carri Lynn Worsham.

He is survived by his two children, Dexter “Dex” and Luna “LuLu” Worsham; mother of the children, Cassie Held; dad, Steven Thompson; grandmother, Scheron Boker; two brothers, Kyle Thompson and Andrew Thompson and family; sister, Amy Komrska and family; aunt, Pattie Murphy; also survived by his close group of friends.

In lieu of all other gifts, memorials may be made to Worsham Children’s Education Fund and sent to Moll Funeral Home or by visiting the GoFundMe page. Condolences can be sent to the family by visiting mollfuneralhome.com.

A Celebration of Life will be held from 3 p.m. until 10 p.m. on April 16, 2021 at the Ag Building in Scheve Park, Mascoutah, to honor Brett’s life and children. A short spiritual service will commence at 3 p.m. followed by refreshments and celebration.

Moll Funeral Home

Mascoutah, IL