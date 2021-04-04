Nanci L. Villotti, nee Jacobs, 54, of Troy, IL born Dec. 15, 1966 in Newport, OR died Saturday, Apr. 3, 2021 at her home.

Nanci was an Environmental Health and Safety officer for SIUE and a retired U. S. Navy veteran.

She is preceded in death by her father, Kenneth Jacobs.

Surviving are her husband, John Villotti of Troy, IL whom she married in Verboot, OR in September of 1992; mother, Helen, nee LeBlanc, Jacobs; two sons, Rexx and Maxx Villotti; three brothers, Michael (Shawne) Jacobs, Ken (Stacey) Jacobs, Jim (Amy) Jacobs; mother-in-law, Adrienne Villotti; and nieces and nephews.

Memorials may be made to women’scancerresearchfoundation.com. Condolences may be shared with the family by visiting mollfuneralhome.com.

There will be no visitation or services.

Moll Funeral Home

Mascoutah, Illinois