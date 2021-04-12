David D. Carter

David D. Carter, 75, of Mascoutah, IL born June 19, 1945 in Marietta, OH died Wednesday, Apr. 7, 2021 at Evelyn’s House, St. Louis, MO.
David was a SMSgt for the United States Air Force for 26 years. He was a member of the American Legion Post 292 in Mascoutah, IL.
He is preceded in death by his parents, James and Florence, nee Tilton, Carter, a son, Shane Carter, special friends, Margaret Larry and Cathyrne Piquard.
Surviving is his wife, Christine, nee Tarrant, Carter; three children, Thad (Lori) McKellar, Brian Carter, Tara (Douglas) Crowe; six grandchildren, Taylor, Kylie, Heath, Max, Kemper, Castor; a sister, Pamela (Randy) Fisher; also survived by nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews.
Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society, 5 Schiber Ct., Maryville, IL 62062. Condolences may be shared with the family by visiting mollfuneralhome.com.
Visitation: From 10 to 12 PM Monday, Apr. 12, 2021 at Moll Funeral Home in Mascoutah, IL. COVID-19 restrictions will be followed, face coverings required, and social distancing, with a limited number of visitors at any time. Please be respectful of time so other visitors may pay their respects to the family.
Funeral: A private graveside service with military honors will be held on Monday, Apr. 12, 2021 at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis, MO.
