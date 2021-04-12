Rose Mary Cooper

, nee Haas, 84 of Mascoutah, IL died peacefully at her daughter and son-in-law’s residence in Sorrento, FL on Thursday, April 8, 2021. She was born October 16, 1936 in Mascoutah, IL.

Rose Mary worked for the Mascoutah School District #19 for nearly 20 years.

Rose Mary was a member of Holy Childhood Catholic Church in Mascoutah, IL, HCCCW and Women of the Moose Chapter 392. She graciously volunteered her time working blood drives at Holy Childhood and enjoyed spending time with her friends at the Mascoutah Senior Center. Rose Mary was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and had a passion for cooking and crocheting.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Erwin and Elvira, nee Huber, Haas, first husband, Jack Vavrinek, second husband, Wayne Cooper, son, Gary Vavrinek, grandsons, Daniel Albrecht and Kyle Albrecht, brothers, Leo (Vivian) Haas and Eugene Haas.

Rose Mary is survived by her four children, Brenda (David) Albrecht of Sorrento, FL, Karen (Mark) Vinson of Ocala, FL, Kevin (Cindy) Vavrinek of Mascoutah, IL, Marilyn (Jeff) Moll of Mascoutah IL; grandchildren, Elizabeth (boyfriend Jared) Monroe, Tyler (Lindsay) Moll, Brittany Moll and fiancé Ryan, Christopher (Ashley) Albrecht, Jodie Albrecht, Wendy LaMar, Melissa Sprehe; great grandchildren, Bently, Maleah, and Avery Todd, Jackson and Griffin Moll, Olivia, Elisabeth and Luke Albrecht, Devon Wright Jr., Hailie LaMar, Sylvia Sprehe; sister, Dorothy (Jim) Puhl of Bedford, TX; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

In lieu of all gifts, memorials may be made to Holy Childhood Church, 104 N. Independence, Mascoutah, IL 62258 or Mascoutah Moose Lodge, 111 N. 2nd St, Mascoutah, IL 62258.

Visitation: From 4 to 7 PM Wednesday, April 14, 2021 at Moll Funeral Home in Mascoutah, IL.

Funeral: A funeral Mass will be held 10 AM Thursday, April 15, 2021 at Holy Childhood Catholic Church, Mascoutah, IL with Father Paul Wienhoff celebrating. Burial will follow in Holy Childhood Catholic Cemetery, Mascoutah, IL.

Moll Funeral Home

Mascoutah, Illinois