Angelika Doore



Angelika G. Doore, nee Maerker, 76, of Mascoutah, IL born Oct. 19, 1944 in Frankfurt Am Main Hesse, Germany, died Tuesday, Apr. 13, 2021 at Freeburg Care Center.

Angelika was a librarian and clerk for the Child Care Center at Scott AFB. She enjoyed fishing, gardening, reading books, shopping, and was a Cub Scout Den Mother.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Max and Edith, nee Siamonowski, Maerker, her husband, Calvin Lyle Doore whom she married in Frankfurt, Germany on July 17, 1963 and who died on February 27, 2019, and a sister, Eva Marie.

Surviving are her two children, Christine-Maria (Craig) Taylor of Rigby, ID, Gregory P. (Mary White) Doore of Ruma, IL; seven grandchildren, Jason, Ryan, and Meaghan Doore, Austin White, Chantelle, Cash and Cody Taylor; three sisters, Sieglinde, Marianne, Gisela; two brothers-in-law; Michael (Judy) Doore, James (Jackie) Doore; two sisters-in-law, Lorraine (Ed) Harris, Suzanne (Bub) Fairbrother; best friends, Christa Sturm and Diane Wickline; also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.

Condolences may be shared with the family by visiting mollfuneralhome.com.

Visitation: From 10 to 11:30 AM Tuesday, Apr. 20, 2021 at Moll Funeral Home, Mascoutah, IL.

Funeral: A funeral service will be held at 11:30 AM Tuesday, Apr. 20, 2021 at Moll Funeral Home with Jack Spratte officiating. Burial will follow in Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis, MO.

Moll Funeral Home

Mascoutah, Illinois