Elsie M. Kebel, nee Walthes, 93, of Mascoutah born Dec. 5, 1927 died Friday, April 23, 2021 at MarKa Nursing Home.

Elsie retired from Martha Manning Dress Factory where she worked for 23 years as a seamstress and was a member of St. John United Church of Christ in Mascoutah. Elsie was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and aunt. She loved her family and was an amazing woman. She loved to cook, can, bake, sew, enjoyed gardening, cutting grass, and playing cards and games with family.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Minnie, nee Graul, Walthes, husband, Harold W. Kebel whom she married in Mascoutah, IL on July 22, 1944, granddaughter, Jennifer K. Wolters, three sisters, Edna Foppe, Myrna Doebert, Anita Healey, two brothers, Allen and Joseph Walthes and brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.

Elsie is survived by her children, Edward (RoseMary) Kebel, Bonnilee (Robert) Wolters; grandchildren, Shawn (Krista) Kebel, Timothy (Liza) Kebel, Michael Wolters and friend, Heather, Theodore (Gabrielle) Wolters; great grandchildren, Tabitha Kebel and friend, Travis, Blake Kebel and friend, Kelly, Jennifer Wolters, Serenity Wolters and Iryland Rulo.

Memorials may be made to St. John United Church of Christ, 55 W. Church, Mascoutah, IL 62258 or Hospice of Southern Illinois, 305 S. Illinois, Belleville, IL 62220. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting mollfuneralhome.com.

Visitation: From 4 to 8 PM Tuesday, April 27, 2021 at Moll Funeral Home in Mascoutah, IL and 9 to 10 AM Wednesday, April 28 at church. COVID-19 restrictions will be followed, face coverings required, and social distancing, with a limited number of visitors at any time.

Funeral: A funeral service will be held 10 AM Wednesday, April 28 at St. John United Church with the Rev. Hugh Fitz officiating. Burial will follow in Mascoutah City Cemetery.

Moll Funeral Home

Mascoutah, IL