Dorothy Marie Renth, nee Klich, 84, of Mascoutah, IL born May 11, 1936 in Belleville, IL died Friday, April 30, 2021 at her home, surrounded by loved ones.

Dorothy was a homemaker, lover of flowers and a member of St. John United Church of Christ, Mascoutah, IL. She loved gardening, being outside, cooking for her family and enjoying time with all her family.

Besides her parents, Stanley A. and Rose, nee Wroz, Klich, Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband Russell J. Renth, whom she married in Mascoutah, IL on April 7, 1956 and who died May 28, 1982, great grandson, Fulton L. Schwierjohn, siblings, Stella Klich, Joseph Klich, Stephanie Madura, Helen Ismail, John Klich, Steven Klich, Bernice Duecker, and Jane Renth.

Dorothy is survived by her eight children, Darlene (James) Schomaker of Nashville, IL and children, James II (Amber) Schomaker, and children, James III and Adrianna, Ross (Alissa) Schomaker and children, Corbin and Meika; and Andrew (Michele) Schomaker and children Carter and Mylin; Brenda (Paul) Meyer of Belleville, IL and children, Stephanie (Brian) McGuire and children Maggie and Owen; and Rachel (Ronnie) Kister; Russell “Rusty” (Kathy) Renth of New Baden, IL and children, Kati (Kent) Schwierjohn and children, Westin, Levi, and Tucker; Jacki (Joshua) Drone and children, Jackson, Jameson, and Jase; Emily (Derek) Bryant and children, Camdyn and Charlotte; and Samantha (Max) von Fahnestock; Darryl (Paulette) Renth of Nashville, IL and children, Nicol (Micah) Rincker and children Reed and Huntley; Randy Renth and Kim Renth of Mascoutah, IL and daughter, Allyson (Dan) Kornfeld; Bruce Renth of New Baden, IL and children, Joshua (Jessica) Renth and daughter,Payton; Jeremy (Kate) Renth and children, Luke and Dax; Jessica and Jenna Renth; Douglas (Beth) Renth of Edwardsville, IL and children, Jadyn and Kelsey; Becky (Dreaux) Barnes of Mascoutah, IL and children, Chase (Auburn) Barnes and Paige Barnes; siblings, Loretta McMillan, Frances Renth, Mary Ann (Joseph) Khlor, Teresa Pendegraft, and Patricia Duetsch; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Memorial donations, in memory of Dorothy, may be made to St. John United Church of Christ, 55 W. Church St., Mascoutah, IL 62258 or Family Hospice, 5110 W. Main St., Belleville, IL 62226. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting mollfuneralhome.com

Visitation: From 4 to 8 PM Monday, May 3, 2021 at Moll Funeral Home in Mascoutah, IL and 9 to 10 AM Wednesday, May 4, 2021 at St. John United Church of Christ. COVID-19 restrictions will be followed, face coverings required, and social distancing, with a limited number of visitors at any time. Please keep your visit brief so that all may pay their respects.

Funeral: A funeral service will be held 10 AM Tuesday, May 4, 2021 at St. John United Church with the Rev. Hugh Fitz officiating. Burial will follow in Summerfield Cemetery.

Moll Funeral Home

Mascoutah, Illinois