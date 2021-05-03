James F. Amann, 88, of Belleville, Illinois, born August 29, 1932, died Tuesday, April 27, 2021, at his home surrounded by his family.

Jim was a devoted husband, father, grandpa, great grandpa, farmer, wine-maker, and a friend to all. Jim served in the Air Force where he was stationed in England and served as a radio operator. He loved to share stories of his experiences playing all across Europe as a fast-pitch softball pitcher while in the service. He was a member of Holy Childhood Church and a lifetime member of the Knights of Columbus.

Jim was a very humble man who led by example. His strong faith in God was evident by the way he loved his wife and his family.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Julius and Amelia, nee Thouvenot, Amann. After the death of his mother, he was lovingly raised by his father and his dear aunt, Mary Amann. He was also preceded in death by his brothers, Norbert and Melvin Amann, sisters, Amelia “Girlie” (Maurice “Skinner”) Burns and Gladys (Arthur) Schneider, mother-in-law, Milda (Joseph) Adamitis, father-in-law, Eugene “Ike” Bayer, sister-in-law, Shirley (Harold “Hap”) Bonn and brother-in-law, Donald (Marian) Bayer, and nephew, Ronald Schneider.

Jim is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Norma, nee Bayer, whom he married on January 10th, 1959 at St. Peters Cathedral, Belleville, IL; seven children, Cheryl (Lawrence) Rasch and their children, Alex (fiancé Jimmy Lesch), Kyle, and Jordan Rasch; Mary (Greg) Moll and their children, Josh (fiancé Lois Koester), Ryan, and Logan Moll; Mike Amann; Catherine (Bruce) Jung and their children, Kayla (Blake) Sommer, Nick (Abby) Jung, and Courtney (Chris) Cook; Janice Amann and her children, Jared (Nancy) Amann-Stewart and Danielle Amann-Stewart; Dianne (Lance) Surmeier and their children, Brendan (Megan) Surmeier, and Amanda Surmeier; James (Jeanne) Amann and their children, Jerilyn, Jonny, Jessica and Jackie Amann; eight great-grandchildren, Sophie Sommer and Baby Sommer due October of 2021, Mila, Nora and Enzo Amann-Stewart, Roland “Rolly” Jung, Lily Brewer and Axel Moll.

Memorials may be made to Holy Childhood School, 215 N. John, Mascoutah, IL 62258 or Holy Childhood Memorial Improvement Fund, 104 N. Independence, Mascoutah, IL or Family Hospice, 5110 W. Main, Belleville, IL 62226. Condolences may be made to the family by visiting to mollfuneralhome.com.

Visitation: From 4 to 8 PM Friday, April 30, 2021 at Holy Childhood Catholic Church, Mascoutah, IL. COVID-19 restrictions will be followed, face coverings required, and social distancing, with a limited number of visitors at any time. Please be respectful of time so other visitors may pay their respects to the family.

Funeral: A funeral Mass will be held 10 AM Saturday, May 1, 2021 at Holy Childhood Catholic Church with Father Paul Wienhoff celebrating. Burial will follow in Holy Childhood Catholic Cemetery, Mascoutah, IL.

