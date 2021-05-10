Derrick S. Edwards, 31, of St. Louis, MO born Oct. 16, 1989 in San Antonio, TX lost his long battle with addiction on May 1, 2021 and is now at peace.

Derrick was a forklift driver for DB Schenker in Edwardsville, IL and was an avid weightlifter.

He is preceded in death by his father, Jeffery S. Edwards, paternal grandparents, maternal grandparents, Bill and Marlene Edwards.

Derrick is survived by his mother, Brenda Edwards and stepfather, Steve Touchette of Mascoutah, IL; sister, Leah (Adam) Lefever of Portland, OR; brother, Dustin (Jessica) Lucas of New Baden, IL; three stepsisters, Tabitha (Scott) Nolda, Jessica Touchette and Josh Rorie, Shari (Pete) Kessler all of Mascoutah, IL; also survived my numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.

In lieu of all other gifts, memorials may be made to Salvation Army of St. Louis, 4121 Forest Park Ave., St. Louis, MO 314-535-2000. Condolences may be shared with the family by visiting mollfuneralhome.com.

Visitation: From 9 to 11 AM Saturday, May 8, 2021 at Moll Funeral Home in Mascoutah, IL.

Funeral: A memorial service will be held at 11 AM Saturday, May 8, 2021 at Moll Funeral Home with Jack Spratte officiating. Burial of cremains will follow in Mascoutah City Cemetery.

Moll Funeral Home

Mascoutah, Illinois