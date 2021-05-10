Grant Ian Norris, 27, was born at Bitburg AFB, Germany December 20, 1993 He died at Community North Hospital, Indianapolis on May 5, 2021.

Grant grew up in Mascoutah, IL and graduated from Franklin Central High School in Indianapolis, IN. Grant was a sports fan. The St. Louis Cardinals was his favorite baseball team, the Indianapolis Colts was his favorite football team. He enjoyed playing basketball with his friends at the Leu Civic Center. He had a compassionate heart, often giving his lunch to a stray animal or the clothing off his back to someone in need.

He is preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Larry Lewis; great grandparents Rudolph and Louise Lewis of Arkansas; and Paternal great grandparents Wilber and Jean Norris of Indianapolis.

He is survived by his parents. mother, Celia von der Linden nee Lewis of Shiloh, IL and Greg Norris of Indianapolis. A sister Makenzie (Daniel) Moore of Tampa Florida, grandmother Amparo Lewis of Mascoutah IL, Uncle’s Larry Lewis Jr. and Scott Lewis of Mascoutah. Paternal grandparents Larry Norris and Brenda Uncles, Aunts and cousins.

A memorial celebration for friends and family will be held July 17, 2021 in Shiloh, IL. Those who wish to remember Grant in a special way, may make a gift donation to the Leu Civic Center in Mascoutah IL in his name.

“I have said these things to you, that in me you may have peace. In the world you will have tribulation. But take heart; I have overcome the world.”

~ John 16:33