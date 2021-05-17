Mary Ann James, nee Novak, 89, of Mascoutah, IL, born April 15, 1932 in

Glen Morgan, WV, died Sunday, May 16, 2021 in Mascoutah, IL.

Mary Ann was a retired secretary from Holy Childhood Catholic School after 23 years of service and a member of Holy Childhood Catholic Church, Mascoutah, IL.

She is preceded in death by her parents, John and Anna, nee Kish, Novak, husband, Milton R. James whom she married in Charleston, WV on Dec. 20, 1951 and who died May 15, 1998 and a sister, Teresa Chambers.

Surviving are her sons, Michael (Susan) James of Everett, WA, John “Pat” James of Mascoutah, IL; granddaughters, Sarah (Steve) Kozlen, Ellen James; two great granddaughters, Harper and Astrid Kozlen; brother, John (Suzanne) Novak of Rockville, MD; sister, Deborah (Lonnie) Smith of Glen Morgan, WV; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Memorials may be made to Holy Childhood School, 104 N. Independence, Mascoutah, IL 62258. Condolences can be sent to the family by visiting mollfuneralhome.com.

Visitation: From 10 AM to 12 PM Wednesday, May 19, 2021 at Holy Childhood Catholic Church in Mascoutah, IL.

Funeral: A funeral Mass will be held 12 PM Wednesday, May 19, 2021 at Holy Childhood Catholic Church in Mascoutah with Father Paul Wienhoff celebrating. Burial will follow in Holy Childhood Catholic Cemetery, Mascoutah, IL.

