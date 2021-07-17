Tammi Sue Rasch, 53, of Mascoutah, IL, born May 20, 1968 in Belleville, IL died Thursday, July 15, 2021 at her home.

Tammi was a member of Union United Methodist Church in Belleville, IL.

She was preceded in death by her father, Benjamin L. Rasch, a sister, Angela Sue Rasch, her grandparents, Albert (Elvera) Graul, Sr. and William (Bertha Rasch Shaw).

Tammi is survived by her mother, Carol M., nee Graul, Rasch of Mascoutah, IL; her brothers, Todd Rasch and companion Jitana of Centralia, IL, Bret (Susan) Rasch, Sr. of Mascoutah, IL; a foster sister, Johanna Stevens and Tracy of Mascoutah, IL; and aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews and cousins.

Memorials may be made to Union United Methodist Church, 721 E. Main St., Belleville, IL 62220. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting mollfuneralhome.com.

Visitation: From 9:30 to 11:30 AM Monday, July 19, 2021 at Moll Funeral Home in Mascoutah, IL.

Funeral: A funeral service will be held 11:30 AM Monday at Moll Funeral Home with Rev. Harvey Gaither officiating. Burial will follow in Mascoutah City Cemetery.

Moll Funeral Home

Mascoutah, IL