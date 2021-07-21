Marjorie A. Fish, nee Muellner, 82, of O’Fallon, IL, born Friday, September 23, 1938, in St. Paul, MN, passed away Wednesday, July 21, 2021; at St. Louis University Hospital in Saint Louis, MO.

Marjorie worked as a Registrar at Belleville Area College. She was a very active member of St. Nicholas Catholic Church in O’Fallon IL., a prayer warrior. Marj was an award winning bartender for 21 years. She crocheted every family member and many friends afghans. Her hobbies included flower arranging, gardening, swimming and music and she was a very compassionate person that cared about everyone.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth V. Fish; parents, Michael J. and Helen, nee Tschida, Muellner; brother, Richard J. Muellner and grandson, Zachary Sanchez.

Surviving are a brother, Michael Muellner; her children, Helene P. (Darryl) Seibert of Belleville, IL, Diana F. (Brett – deceased) McMahon of Saint Charles, MO, Stephen P. Fish (Diane Hassebrock) of Swansea, IL, Angela M. Rhyne of St. Peters, MO and Jeffrey M. (Mary) Fish of Racine, WI; grandchildren, Lucas D. (Jessica Brommelhoff) Seibert, Meghan A. (Jason) Zajdel, Amy J. Seibert, Matthew B. McMahon (Nichole Batson), Zachary D. McMahon (Brittany Latta), Heather (Marcel) Wiley, Mackenzie Fish, Brianna L. Fish, Justin Sanchez and Nicholas Sanchez; great grandchildren, Ada Quinn, Zoe Lucca, Calvin Henry, Brooklynn, Harrison George, Elizabeth “Lizzie” Jane and Michael Robert; honorary children, Bruce (Ann) Brune of Shiloh, IL, honorary grandchildren, Ryan and Jonathan.

Condolences may be expressed online at www.kurrusfh.com.

Memorials: In lieu of flowers, memorials made be made to St. Nicholas Parish in O’Fallon, IL or the American Cancer Society.

Visitation: Visitation from 9:00 – 11:00 am, Saturday, July 24, 2021 at St. Nicholas Catholic Church in O’Fallon, IL.

Funeral: Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 am, Saturday, July 24, 2021 at St. Nicholas Catholic Church, with Msgr. William Hitpas officiating. Interment at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis, MO.

Kurrus Funeral Home, Belleville IL