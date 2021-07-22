Andrew Ross Beckham, 70, of Panama City, Florida, died 5:53 p.m. Sunday, July 18, 2021 in the Adena Regional Medical Center unexpectedly.

He was born June 6, 1951, in Riverside, CA, to the late Ross Allison and Vaudine Thompson Beckham.

He is survived by his sister and brother-in-law, Allison Alexa and John Short, of Blairsville, GA and his faithful companion, his dog, Presley.

Andrew was an Architect Engineer and a former Truck Driver.

There will be no funeral services. Arrangements are under the direction of the WARE FUNERAL HOME, Chillicothe, OH.

You may sign his online register at www.warefh.com