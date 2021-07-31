David K. Elliott

David K. “Dave” Elliott, 63, of Mascoutah, IL, born Aug. 13, 1957 in Belleville, IL died Wednesday, July 28, 2021 in McLean, IL.

Dave was a truck driver for 40 years. He spent a combined 17 years in the U.S. Army, spending two years in Germany as a MOS-Bailey Bridge Specialist. He spent his remaining years in the National Guard and the Army Reserves, where he was an expert marksman. He was a past member of the American Legion Post 292, Mascoutah, IL. Dave loved his family dearly, would do anything for anyone, and enjoyed life to the fullest. He was one of a kind.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Leo and Mary “Sissy,” nee Kane, Elliott, two brothers, Dennis “Mike” Elliott, Kevin William Elliott, father-in-law, William D. “Bill” Beckley, two sisters-in-law, Laura and Janet Elliott.

Dave is survived by his wife Rebecca J. “Becky,” nee Beckley, Elliott, whom he married in Tilden, IL on June 12, 1981; two daughters, Nicole Rae Elliott of Lincoln, NE, Samantha Elizabeth (Darren) Rogers of Mascoutah, IL; two grandchildren, Emma Jean and Ethan Bradley Elliott; two sisters, Sharon (Rodney) Kirgan of Richview, IL, Shanna (Dan) Aldrich of Carlyle, IL; a brother, Lee Elliott of Collinsville, IL; two brothers-in-law, Lyndon (Sandy) Beckley, Roy Baum; five sisters-in-law, Cheryl Malone, Karen Elliott, Julie Elliott, Pam Elliott, Teresa (Marlin) Wilson; mother-in-law, Lois Beckley; also survived by many, many, many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, great great nieces, great great nephews, cousins and friends.

Memorials may be made to MIA (Mascoutah Improvement Association), 330 Grant Dr., Mascoutah, IL 62258. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting mollfuneralhome.com.

Visitation: From 4 to 8 PM Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021 and from 10 to 12 PM Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021 at Moll Funeral Home in Mascoutah, IL.

Funeral: A funeral service will be held 12 PM Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021 at Moll Funeral Home with Pastor Dennis Hamilton officiating. Burial will follow at Mascoutah City Cemetery.

