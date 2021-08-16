Naomi F. “Omi” Moran, nee Tucker, of Mascoutah, IL born Oct. 15, 1938 in Lincoln County, MO died Aug. 12, 2021 at Memorial East Hospital, Shiloh, IL

Omi was a homemaker and retired from Walmart in Troy, MO.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Artie and Ruby, nee Gilbert, Tucker, husband, Lowell E. “Gene” Moran whom she married on Jan. 8, 1955 and who died Feb. 23, 2005, daughter, Patricia Moran, sisters and brothers.

Omi is survived by her sons, Michael (Lori) Moran of Hawk Point, MO, Mitchell (Melissa) Moran of Wentzville, MO, Mark Moran (Barb Healy) of Mascoutah, IL; six grandchildren, Jonathan Moran (Mandy Moore), Joshua (Becky) Moran, Matthew (Charlotte) Moran, Jacob Moran, Ammie (Michael) Hunt, Joe (Krista) Healy; 10 great grandchildren, Jaxson Moran, Aiden, Abel Moran and Austin Bueltmann, Olivia and Alice Moran, Devin and Tiffanie Hunt, Mikayla and Logan Healy.

Memorials may be made to Zion M. E. Cemetery, c/o Kemper-Keim Family Funeral Chapel, P.O. Box 222, Troy, MO 63379. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting mollfuneralhome.com.

Visitation: From 10 AM to 12 PM Friday, Aug. 20, 2021 at Kemper-Keim Family Funeral Chapel, 41 Farm Lane, Hawk Point, MO 63349.

Funeral: A memorial service will be held 12 PM Friday, Aug. 20, 2021 at the Funeral Chapel in Hawk Point.

Moll Funeral Home

Mascoutah, IL