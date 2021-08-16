Wesley D. Frazier of O’Fallon, formerly of Trenton, passed away on July 26, 2021 at Belleville Memorial Hospital.

Frazier had attained the rank of Colonel in the United States Air Force and retired after 20 years of serving his country. After his military service, the bulk of which was spent at Scott Air Force Base, he worked in Civil Service with the military. The Council Bluffs, Iowa-born Frazier was part of the ROTC Program at Iowa State University. He graduated from Iowa State in the 1960’s.

Frazier was proceeded in death by his parents, Ford and Helen Frazier, of Council Bluffs. He is survived by his son, Robert D. Frazier of O’Fallon. Other survivors include Roy Frazier of Belleville, an adopted son, Dan Chamness, a foster son, of Champaign, Isabella Frazier, a granddaughter, Owen Frazier, a grandson and daughter-in-law Samantha Chamness. He is also survived by Linda Longmire, his former wife, who remained friends with him. All of the afore mentioned people attended the small visitation/funeral, which was held at Lakeview Funeral Home in Fairview Heights.

Frazier will be interred in Council Bluffs close to his parents. In addition to his parents, he was also proceeded in death by a granddaughter, Alayna Frazier.