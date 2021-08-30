Carroll N. Lollar, 91, of Mascoutah, IL born Nov. 14, 1929 in Tupelo, MS died Saturday Aug. 28, 2021 at Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis, MO.

Carroll was a retired MSgt. from the United States Air Force. He and his wife owned and operated a Western Auto hardware store in Breese, IL for fifteen years. He was a member of the Bethel United Methodist Church in Mascoutah, IL for the past twenty-seven years. His hobbies included golfing, motorcycle riding, traveling the country, and spending time with his family. Carroll and his wife enjoyed gardening and canning their harvest together. He volunteered for years at the American Red Cross and Meals on Wheels. Carroll enjoyed his daily coffee with his friends at McDonalds.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Arthur N. and Myrtis E., nee MacDonald, Lollar, his wife, Alice Laverne, nee Tilley, Lollar whom he married in Richmond, IN on Oct. 29, 1956 and who died on Feb. 26, 2019, a brother, Bill E. Lollar, brother-in-law, Bill Tilley, sister-in-law, Ruth Pittman.

Surviving are his children, Sandi (Alan) Denton of Hendersonville, TN, Scott (Kris) Lollar of Edwardsville, IL; four grandchildren, Andrew (Madeline) Lollar of O’Fallon, MO, Tessa Bryant (Mike Dove) of Hendersonville, TN, Korinne (Brenden) Rolens of Oak Park, IL and Angus Bryant of Hendersonville, TN; four step-grandchildren, Jessica Fraser, Alana Denton, Sarah Denton, and Natalie Denton of New Zealand; one great-grandson, Calvin Scott Lollar; two step-great grandsons, Luke and Brody Fraser; sister, Betty (Ken) Sleet of St. Peters, MO; four sisters-in-law, Willette Lollar, Sammie (Will) Harden, Sue (Bill) Lackey, Betty Tilley; also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.

In lieu of all other gifts, memorials may be made to Mascoutah Senior Center, 227 N Market St, Mascoutah, IL 62258 or Bethel United Methodist Church, 63 W. Main St., Mascoutah, IL 62258. Condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting mollfuneralhome.com

Visitation: Visitation will be from 5:00 to 8:00 PM Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021 at Moll Funeral Home, Mascoutah, IL and from 9:30 to 10:30 AM Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021 at Bethel United Methodist Church in Mascoutah, IL.

Funeral: A funeral service will be held 10:30 AM Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021 at Bethel United Methodist Church with Pastor Nick Jordan officiating. Burial with military honors will follow in Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery.

