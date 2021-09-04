Michael J. Riess, 56, of Addieville, IL, born March 21, 1965 in Belleville, IL died Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021 in Addieville, IL.

Mike was a heavy hauler for Riechmann Bros. and a retired union tile setter for Wiedwilt Tile, Inc. where he was employed for 27 years. Mike was an avid outdoorsman who loved to fish and hunt. He also enjoyed being with his family and his dog, Myah. He was a member of St. Anthony’s Catholic Church, Lively Grove, IL, Elkhorn Hunting and Fishing Club, Belleville South Bassmasters and Tile, Marble and Terrazzo Workers Local 18 of Missouri.

He was preceded in death by his father, John O. Riess and a sister-in-law, Kay Riess.

Mike is survived by his wife, Linda K., nee Wiedwilt, Riess whom he married in Lively Grove, IL on May 28, 1988; a son, Grant Riess and fiancé, Rachael of Bethalto, IL; a daughter, Grace Riess and fiancé, Josh of Energy, IL; his mother, Kathrine, nee Steehlinger, Riess; three brothers, Mark, Paul and Larry Riess; two sisters, Deanne Riess, Teresa (Dale) Friederich; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Robert (Beverly) Wiedwilt; and brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews.

Memorials may be donated, in memory of Mike, to Hospice of Southern Illinois, 305 S. Illinois, Belleville, IL 62220. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting mollfuneralhome.com.

Funeral: There will be a Celebration of Life at a later date.

Moll Funeral Home

Mascoutah, IL