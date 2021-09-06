Daniel C. Hiemer, 48, of Belleville, IL, born June 26, 1973 in Belleville, IL died Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021 at Belleville Memorial Hospital.

Danny was a retired crane operator for Key Energy Gas Company. He was a member of Holy Childhood Catholic Church, Mascoutah, IL.

He was preceded in death by his parents, August and Ethel, nee Haas, Hiemer.

Danny is survived by his son, Jacob Hiemer of Mascoutah, IL; two brothers, August “Sonny” and Mike Hiemer of Mascoutah, IL.

In lieu of all other gifts, memorials may be made to American Diabetes Assoc., 425 S. Woods Mill Rd. Suite. 110, Town & Country, MO 63017 or American Kidney Fund, 11921 Rockville Pike, Suite 300, Rockville, MD 20852. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting mollfuneralhome.com.

Visitation: From 4 to 8 PM Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021 and from 9 to 10 AM Friday, Sept. 10, 2021 at Moll Funeral Home, Mascoutah, IL.

Funeral: A funeral service will be held at 10 AM Friday, Sept. 10, 2021 at Moll Funeral Home with Father Paul Wienhoff officiating. Burial will follow in Mascoutah City Cemetery.

