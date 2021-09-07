Lorella M. “Lolly” Mueth, nee McCance, 86, of Mascoutah, IL, born Dec. 3, 1934 in Detroit, MI died Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021 at her home.

Lolly was a retired registered nurse and a homemaker. She was a member of Holy Childhood Catholic Church, Latin Mass Community at Holy Family Log Church in Cahokia, Holy Childhood Mother’s Club, HCCCW, St. Vincent de Paul, Mascoutah Historical Society, Multiple Pro-Life organizations and she volunteered for Mascoutah Meals on Wheels, St. Francis Thrift Shop and Granite City Pregnancy Care.

Lolly was preceded in death by her parents, John D. and Mathilda A., nee Dalla Via, McCance, husband, Narcissus P. “Pete” Mueth whom she married in Centralia, IL on Aug. 24, 1957 and who died April 14, 2001, daughter-in-law, Bernadine Mueth, brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.

Surviving are her children, Felicia (Paul) Villotti of Garden City, MO, Eric (Mary) Mueth of Mascoutah, IL, Maria (Brett) Paquin of Fairview Heights, IL, Michael Mueth of Mascoutah, IL, Joseph (Cindy) Mueth of Smithton, IL; grandchildren, Joseph (Michaella) Villotti, Sister Tarcisia Villotti o.s.b., Teresa, Jacob and Maria Villotti, Rachael (Martin) Lautenschlaeger, Erin (Zachery) Rasch, Philip Mueth, Elizabeth (Trevor) Horn, Christen Mueth, Jenna (Scott) Reichert, Lauren Mueth (fiancé Andrew Stovall) and Logan Mueth; 14 great grandchildren; sister, Marietta Dahncke; brothers, Daniel McCance, Timothy (Linda) McCance; and brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews.

Memorials may be made in the form of Masses or to St. Vincent de Paul, 1310 Papin St., St. Louis, MO 63103 or Coalition for Life, 331 Salem Pl., Suite 170, Fairview Heights, IL 62208 Condolences may be shared with the family by visiting mollfuneralhome.com.

Funeral: A funeral Mass will be held 10 AM Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021 at St. Francis de Sales Oratory in St. Louis. Burial will follow in Holy Childhood Catholic Cemetery, Mascoutah, IL.

Moll Funeral Home

Mascoutah, Illinois