Pamela Rose Hesker, 38, of St. Louis, MO passed away on Sept. 29, 2021, in the comfort of her home, surrounded by family.

Pam was born November 4, 1982 in Belleville, IL to Richard and Charlene, nee Ottensmeier, Hesker of Mascoutah, IL. She married Anthony Saporita, son of Vincent and Kathleen, nee Kampschroeder, Saporita on June 16, 2018.

Pam enjoyed traveling, swimming, volleyball, arts & crafts, Hallmark movies, watching the penguins at the zoo, and spending time with her family, especially her niece, Emily. She was a member of Saint Margaret of Scotland parish in Saint Louis, MO. During her childhood, she was diagnosed with primary sclerosing cholangitis, a rare disease of the bile ducts that causes liver failure. Despite living with the disease for decades, she graduated Mascoutah Community High School (2001), Bradley University (2005), and earned her doctorate in Genetics & Molecular Biology from the University of North Carolina (2012).

Pam was diagnosed with cancer in 2016 and finally received a liver transplant in 2017.

Professionally, she worked as a research scientist, consultant, and professor before finding a home in the field of precision oncology with the clinical genomics service provider PierianDx. She also served as a mentor for the Liver Transplant Program at Barnes Jewish Hospital, as a research advocate on Capitol Hill for the American Association for the Study of Liver Diseases, and as a grant reviewer for the Cholangiocarcinoma Foundation.

In addition to her parents and loving husband, she is survived by siblings, Randy (Jeannette) Hesker of Santa Fe Springs, CA, and Sheri (Jerry) Mathis of Mascoutah, IL; sisters-in-law, Anna (Matt) Nelson of Lee’s Summit, MO, and Angela Saporita (Dan Dulebohn) of Hamilton, MT; nieces, Emily Mathis of Mascoutah, IL and Amalia Dulebohn of Hamilton, MT; nephews, Mathew Machado and Luke Hesker of Santa Fe Springs, CA, and James and Sawyer Dulebohn of Hamilton, MT; and aunts, uncles, and cousins.

In lieu of flowers or gifts, please consider donations, in memory of Pam, to the Cholangiocarcinoma Foundation, https://cholangiocarcinoma.org, 5526 W. 13400 South, #510, Herriman, UT 84096 – Ph. (888) 936-6731. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting mollfuneralhome.com

Visitation: From 4 to 7 PM Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021 at Moll Funeral Home in Mascoutah, IL and Friday Oct. 8, 2021 from 10 AM to 12 PM at St. Margaret of Scotland Church, 3854 Flad Ave., St. Louis, MO 63110. All visitors are required to wear facial coverings and observe social distancing.

Funeral: A funeral Mass will be held 12 PM Friday, Oct. 8, 2021 at St. Margaret of Scotland Church with Father Matthew O’Toole celebrating. There will be a private burial in Holy Childhood Cemetery, Mascoutah, IL on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021.

