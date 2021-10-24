Frances A. Surbeck, nee Karhliker, 79, of Mascoutah, IL born, Oct. 19, 1942 in Auburn, IL died, Oct. 21, 2021 at Evelyn’s House, Creve Coeur, MO.

Frances was a homemaker and affiliated with Holy Childhood Church.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Matthew and Elizabeth, nee Nevins, Karhliker, husband, Glendon Surbeck whom she married in Auburn, IL on Arpil 16, 1966, grandson, Tayte Surbeck, and a brother, Tom Kahrliker.

Frances is survived by her two children, Anthony (Melony) Surbeck, Sara (T.J.) Williams; 12 grandchildren, Winter (Gary) Osby, Skyler Surbeck, Zack (Mckenna) Williford, Kaitlyn (Kristian) Bishop, Courtney (Aaron) Miller, Katie Surbeck, Gabby Surbeck, Nathan Surbeck, Michael Surbeck, Chelsea (Michael) Frazier, Jayden (Kirk) Apazeller, Kooper Williams; 4 great grandchildren, Holden, Ari, Aubree, Paxton; sister, Mary (Roger) Lane; and nieces and nephews.

In lieu of all other gifts, memorials may be made to Evelyn’s House, 1000 N, Mason Rd., Creve Coeur, MO 63141. Condolences can be sent to the family by visiting mollfuneralhome.com.

Funeral: A private family service will be held.

Moll Funeral Home

Mascoutah, Illinois