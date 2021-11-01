Cecilia E. “Woody” Lautenschlaeger, nee Lanter, 95, of Redbud, IL, formerly of Mascoutah Township, born March 6, 1926, passed peacefully, on Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021.

Cecilia worked at Western Inspection Bureau of St Louis, MO. She was a farmer’s wife, mother and mentor to many. Cecilia was a member of Zion Lutheran Church, Mascoutah and St. John Lutheran Church, Red Bud. She was active with Mascoutah Senior Center, Meals on Wheels and Zion Lutheran Ladies Aide for 23 years. Cecilia was a loving wife and mother who will be missed dearly.

She was preceded in death by her parents, George and Cecilia, nee Schaeffer, her husband, Floyd, a son, Lynn Lautenshclaeger, sisters, Millie Haas, Florence Ryan, Gert Juba, Francis Lautenschlaeger, brothers, Norman and George Lanter.

Surviving are her children, Betty (Rocky) Logston, Alice (Gordon) Arras, Guy Lautenshclaeger; grandchildren, Corrina (Jeremy) Stephens, Heather (Josh) Ballou, Crystal (Troy) Peppers; great grandchildren, Mickey, Christine, Ava, Olivia; brother, Firmin Lanter; sister-in-law, Kitty Lanter; and many nieces and nephews.

Memorials may be made to Zion Lutheran Church, Mascoutah or St. John Lutheran Church, Red Bud. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting mollfuneralhome.com

Visitation: From 9:30 to 11 AM Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021 at Zion Lutheran Church, 101 S. Railway, Mascoutah, IL 62258.

Funeral: There will be a funeral service 11 AM Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021 at Zion Lutheran Church. Burial will follow in Green Mount Catholic Cemetery, Belleville, IL.

Moll Funeral Home

Mascoutah, Illinois