Patricia L. Hund, nee Wilson, 68, of Belleville, IL, born June 20, 1953 at Scott AFB, IL died Friday, Oct. 29, 2021 at Brightly Senior Living, Mascoutah, IL.

Pat was a retired schoolteacher from Mascoutah Community School District 19. She was a member of Holy Childhood Catholic Church and part of Delta Kappa Gamma, a teacher sorority, whose purpose was empowering and helping teachers. She was instrumental at creating and implementing the first environmental club at Mascoutah Elementary School. Through this venture she taught the entire school how to recycle. Pat took her club on field trips to see landfills, recycling plants and other places that play a part in our waste. If there was something to recycle, Pat would initiate and implement immediately. Not only did she teach students the value of recycling and ways to reduce waste, but Pat also taught the entire staff at MES the same values. She had a great respect for the Earth. Pat was an avid golfer; made it a point to golf two to three times a week and was DANG GOOD AT IT! Pat had a tremendous love for her family and friends. She treasured great vacations and time spent making memories. Pat was always there with a helping hand and a plate of cookies.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert H. and Rosemary P., nee Jung, Wilson and a niece, Michelle Lynn Wilson.

Surviving are her husband, Dale R. Hund whom she married on March 29, 1980; two daughters, Amanda Hund (Ronnie Dobbelare) of aMascoutah, IL, Kara (Richard) Hahnenkamp of Troy, IL; grandchildren, Jaiden, Grayson, Makayla, Owen, Everly and Kinslee on the way; brothers, Michael (Laura) Wilson, Brent Wilson; sister, Denise (Paul) Fredericksen; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Larry (Hady) Hund, Roger (Marilyn) Hund; nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, cousins and friends.

Memorials may be made to Holy Childhood School, 215 N. John St. Mascoutah, IL 62258 or Alzheimer’s Association, 9370 Olive Blvd, St. Louis, MO 63132 or Hospice of Southern Illinois, 305 S. Illinois, Belleville, IL 62220. Condolences may be shared with the family by visiting mollfuneralhome.com.

Visitation: From 4 to 8 PM Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021 at Moll Funeral Home in Mascoutah, IL.

Funeral: A funeral Mass will be held 10 AM Friday, Nov. 5, 2021 at St. Liborius Catholic Church in St. Libory, IL with Father Paul Wienhoff celebrating. Burial will follow in Holy Childhood Catholic Cemetery, Mascoutah, IL.

