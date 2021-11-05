Delores M. Hobbs, nee Linck, 98, of Mascoutah, IL born Aug. 7, 1923 in St. Clair County, IL died Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021 at Memorial Hospital East, Shiloh, IL.

In addition to serving as a wife, mother and homemaker, Delores was employed in a variety of positions. She worked as a housekeeper, grocery store clerk, hardware store clerk, hat factory worker, ammunition plant worker, clothing store assistant manager and election judge. Delores was a member of First Baptist Church in Mascoutah, was an avid bowler, enjoyed sewing and traveling.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Edwin H. and Amelia M., nee Schaefer, Linck, husband, Arthur H. Hobbs whom she married in Raleigh, NC on Sept. 19, 1944 and who died Nov. 3, 2001, two sons, Stephen Hobbs, in infancy and Don Hobbs, six brothers, Earl (Unetta), Ralph (Lila), Edgar “Bud” (Carol), Edwin “Woots” (Dorothy), Elmer (Joanne), Robert (Tillie) Linck, four sisters, Wilma Linck, in infancy, Violet (Henry) Hund, Arlene (Wilbert) Lang and June (Vincent) Birkner.

Surviving are her son, Jeffrey (Renee) Hobbs of New Baden, IL; daughter-in-law, Dianne Hobbs of Mascoutah, IL; three granddaughters, Christine (Steven) Ferguson, Julie (Bryan) Benner, Sheryl (Jason) Kunz; seven great grandchildren, one great great grandson; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church, 816 W. Church St., Mascoutah, IL 62258. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting mollfuneralhome.com.

Visitation: From 9 to 10:30 AM Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021 at First Baptist Church, Mascoutah, IL.

Funeral: A funeral service will be held 10:30 AM Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021 at First Baptist Church with Pastor Doug Winkler officiating. Burial will follow in Mascoutah City Cemetery.

Moll Funeral Home

Mascoutah, IL