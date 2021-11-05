Rona Barkau, nee Holcomb, 70, of Freeburg, IL, born July 11, 1950, in Belleville, IL, died Sunday, June 6, 2021, at her residence.

Mrs. Barkau was preceded in death by her parents, Wilbur and Eileen K., nee Rehbein, Holcomb; and two brothers, Gary Holcomb, and Lane Holcomb.

Surviving are her husband of 40 years, Richard Barkau, whom she married on July 11, 1980; three sons, Shawn E. (Jeevna) Wagner, Justin L. Wagner (fiancé, Melanie), and Jared B. Wagner; eight grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and a sister, Joni (John) Boman.

The family would like to thank BJC Hospice for their wonderful help through a very difficult time, but especially to our beautiful, caring nurse, Kaylee.

Memorials may be made to BJC Hospice. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.rennerfh.com

Cremation services will be held with a memorial service at a later date.

George Renner & Sons Funeral Home

Freeburg, IL