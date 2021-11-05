William Francis Wisneski

William Francis “Bill” Wisneski, 80, of Fayetteville, IL, born August 27, 1941 in Nashville, IL died Thursday, November 4, 2021 at his home surrounded by his family.

Bill retired from Peabody Coal as a driller and Kerry, Inc. as a maintenance electrician. Bill was a lifetime member of St. Pancratius Catholic Church. He was currently the trustee of Fayetteville Township and retired from the Fayetteville Community Volunteer Fire Company after 50 years of service. Bill loved camping, trout fishing, gardening, and most of all his family.

He was preceded in death by his parents John and Irene, nee Kobus, Wisneski, grandson Kyle Wisneski, brother, John Wisneski, sister, Beverly Gale, brothers-in-law, Tuff Gale, Gerald Lofton, Joe Novak, Arthur Novak, and sister-in-law, Adeline Novak.

He is survived by his wife, Rita, nee Novak, Wisneski whom he married May 30, 1963 in Radom, IL; three sons, David (Tracy Byer) Wisneski of Mascoutah IL, Douglas (Jennifer) Wisneski of St. Louis, MO, and Dennis (Melissa) Wisneski of Linden, NC; four grandchildren, Chad (Angeline) Wisneski, Laney Wisneski, Jenna (Clayton) Lott, and Elizabeth Hurley, three great grandchildren: David, Carter and Kyleigh Wisneski, sisters-in-laws Geri Wisneski and Judy Lofton.

Memorials may be made to St. Pancratius Cemetery Fund or St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place • Memphis, TN 38105. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting mollfuneralhome.com.

Visitation: From 4 to 8 PM Monday, Nov. 8, 2021 at Moll Funeral Home, Mascoutah, IL.

Funeral: A funeral Mass will be held 10 AM Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021 at St. Liborius Catholic Church in St. Libory, IL with Father Paul Wienhoff celebrating. Burial will follow in St. Pancratius Catholic Cemetery, Fayetteville, IL.

Moll Funeral Home

Mascoutah, IL