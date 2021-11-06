Margaret M. “Margie” Sax, nee Moll, 88, of Mascoutah, IL born May 14, 1933 in Belleville, IL, died Nov. 4, 2021 at her home, surrounded by her loving family.

Margie was a retired registered nurse and local business owner for 50 years. She was a member of Holy Childhood Catholic Church in Mascoutah, where she taught religious education for many years. She was a member of the HCCCW, active in the Mascoutah Senior Center and went on mission trips to Ethiopia with her husband, Dick. Margie’s greatest talent was hosting anyone who entered her home. She made everyone feel welcome and usually invited them, to join, for dinner. Margie was dearly loved by her family and friends.

Margie is preceded in death by, her parents, Emmet G. L., and Bertha G., nee Middendorf, Moll, stepmother, Josephine, nee Lenzini, Middendorf Moll, husband, Richard W. “Dick” Sax whom she married in Mascoutah, IL on May 25, 1955 and who died Dec. 18, 2017, three brothers, Daniel (Helen), Lawrence (Freda), Thomas (Mary) Moll, two sisters, Ann (John) Biekert and Gertrude Moll.

Surviving are her five children, Tony (Sue) Sax, Tom (Cheryl) Sax, Ann Hale, all of Mascoutah, IL, Mary (Paul) Molla of Calhoun, GA, Sue (Tim) McCool of Niceville, FL; 18 grandchildren; 30 great-grandchildren; brother, George Ralph (Pam) Middendorf; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In lieu of all other gifts, memorials may be made to Holy Childhood School, 215 N. John St., Mascoutah, IL 62258. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting mollfuneralhome.com.

Visitation: a memorial visitation will be held from 9:30 AM to 12:30 PM Saturday, Nov.13, 2021 at Moll Funeral Home, Mascoutah, IL.

Funeral: A funeral Mass will be held 1:00 PM Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021 at Holy Childhood School gymnasium with Father Paul Wienhoff officiating. In accordance with Margie’s wishes her body was donated to science at Washington University School of Medicine.

