Opal D. Riely

Opal Darleen Riely, nee Wilkerson, 93, of Mascoutah, IL, born May 17, 1928, in Luray KS, passed away Monday November 8, 2021.

Opal retired from catering and managing staff at the NCO Club at Scott Air Force Base. She raised her family and worked her way up through the hospitality/food service industry, never backing down from a challenge. She followed her husband Maurice “Rex” throughout his military career, always working to help support her family. She loved gardening and made that her second career, she served on the Garden Clubs of Illinois, was president of the Mascoutah Moonlight Madness Garden Club, volunteered and supported Trinity, Leu Civic Center, Mascoutah Senior Center, Habitat for Humanity, and consulted on multiple landscape projects in town. She brought flower design to the elementary schools, teaching children how to arrange fresh flowers. When she was not working in her garden, she was pulling weeds in someone else’s.

Opal is preceded in death by her parents Wilmer and Sarah, nee McMillen, her husband Maurice, whom she married in Topeka, KS on Dec. 22, 1968 and who died on Feb. 24, 2021, her son Paul Commons, her grandson Kenneth Gunter, and her beloved dog Teddy.

Opal’s legacy will be carried on by her children Vivian Vincent, Janice Northey, Patricia Johnson, Daniel Commons, Cathy Hort, Wayne Commons and Fred Commons along with 6 grandchildren, and 14 great grandchildren. She will forever be remembered with each flowers bloom.

Visitation: A memorial visitation will be held from 4 to 6 PM on Friday November 12, 2021 at the Espenschied Chapel 317 N. County Road, Mascoutah, IL to celebrate Opal.

Service: A short memorial service will be held at 6 PM on Friday, November 12, 2021 at the Espenschied Chapel, followed by taps played to honor Maurice J. Riely Jr., who died on February 24, 2020, and was laid to rest at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St Louis. Opal and her son Paul Commons will be laid to rest in the Columbarium at Mascoutah Cemetery. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the SPCA or Humane Society of Belleville 1201, S. 11th St, Belleville, IL 62226. Please stay and join us for refreshments after the service.

Moll Funeral Home

Mascoutah, IL