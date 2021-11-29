Judith M. Milloshewski, nee Kania, 81, of New Baden, IL, born March 4, 1940 in Chicago, IL died Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021 at her home.

Judy was a retired civil service employee from Scott AFB, IL and a member of Holy Childhood Catholic Church, Mascoutah.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Bernard L. and Mildred, nee Lehde, Kania, a brother, Bernard J. “Ben” Kania and special friend, Norbert Milloshewski.

Judy is survived by two sons, Carl Milloshewski of Ballwin, MO, Craig (Paula) Milloshewski of Smithton, IL; three daughters, Cathy LaShure of Rockledge, FL, Christine Milloshewski of St. Louis, MO, Cynthia (John) Smith of Rockledge, FL; six grandchildren, Justin, Andrew, Elena Milloshewski, Austin and Camille LaShure and Gavin Smith; a sister, Jean (Scott) Haines; a brother, Michael (Barb) Kania; and nieces and nephews.

Memorials may be donated to Holy Childhood Memorial Improvement Fund, 419 E. Church St., Mascoutah, IL 62258. Condolences can be shared with the family by visiting mollfuneralhome.com.

Funeral: A memorial Mass will be held at Holy Childhood Catholic Church, at a later date, with burial in St. Ann Catholic Cemetery, Nashville, IL.

Moll Funeral Home

Mascoutah, IL