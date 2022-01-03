Keith David Kunze, 42, of Belleville, IL born June 15, 1979 in Belleville, IL died Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022.

Keith was a laborer with Laborers Local 100 in East St. Louis, IL. Keith’s heart was bigger than his being! He lived. He loved. He never took His eyes off The Kingdom! Always seeking Jesus!!! Shining The Light!!! Keith loved his family. Him and his twin brother were inseparable. He had the work ethic of his father and the heart of his mother and sister. He was so gifted as a Craftsman. His spirit was one of pure selflessness and servitude. He gave everything he had to everyone. Keith blessed so many people’s lives beyond measure. His smile, joy, and magnificent light will forever remain in our hearts.

He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Elmer and Ann Kunze, maternal grandparents, Eugene and LaVerta Christ.

Keith is survived by his parents, David E. and Marcella C. “Sally,” nee Christ, Kunze of Belleville, IL; sister, Christina (Steve) Perschbacher of Belleville, IL; twin brother, Kevin (Melissa) Kunze of Belleville, IL; daughter, Alice Sparhawk; son, Zachary (Kunze) Thole; uncle, Fred (Marlene) Christ; one niece, Jade Kunze; six nephews, Eric, Kruz, Issac Kunze, Gabriel, Luca, and Niko Perschbacher; also survived by numerous cousins and friends.

Memorials may be donated to Gateway Foundation, 55 East Jackson Blvd. Suite 1500, Chicago, IL 60604 or Holy Childhood Memorial Improvement Fund, 104 Independence St., Mascoutah, IL 62258. Condolences may be shared with the family by visiting mollfuneralhome.com.

Genesis 1:4 “And God saw the light, that it was good: and God divided the light from the darkness.”

Visitation: From 9 to 11 AM Friday, Jan. 7, 2022 at Moll Funeral Home, Mascoutah, IL.

Funeral: A funeral service will be held 11 AM Friday, Jan. 7, 2022 at Moll Funeral Home with Father Paul Wienhoff officiating. Burial will follow in Valhalla Gardens of Memory, Belleville, IL.

Moll Funeral Home

Mascoutah, Illinois