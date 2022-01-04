Brittany N. Kaemmerer, 29, of Mascoutah, IL, born March 24, 1992 in Belleville, IL died Monday, Dec. 27, 2021 in Shiloh, IL.

Brittany was a dietary cook for Swansea Care Center. She had a giving heart and loved her two boys more than anything.

Brittany was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Charles and Virginia Kaemmerer, maternal grandparents, Clarence and Leonna Schempp.

Surviving are her two sons, Brayden and Nash Kaemmerer; father, Rodney Kaemmerer of Mascoutah, IL; mother, Cynthia Schempp of Belleville, IL; also survived by numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.

In lieu of all other gifts, memorials may be made to the Kaemmerer Children Fund, c/o First Federal Bank, 101 W. Main St., Mascoutah, IL 62258. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting mollfuneralhome.com.

Visitation: From 10 AM to 12 PM Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022 at Moll Funeral Home, Mascoutah, IL.

Funeral: A memorial service will be held at 12 PM Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022 at Moll Funeral Home with Jack Spratte officiating.

Moll Funeral Home

Mascoutah, IL