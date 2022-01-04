Taylor Nicole Cartmill

Born on July 16, 1987 in Charleston, Illinois to Kenneth and Colleen (Fletcher) Cartmill, passed away on December 18, 2021, in Plano, Texas at the age of 34 years.

Taylor grew up in Charleston IL, moved to Texarkana TX, then Lutz FL with her parents and sister Megan. She graduated from Walter L. Sickles High School in Tampa FL, moving back to Dallas TX and worked as a Certified Medical Assistant.

Taylor cared deeply for others and was a loving mother. She was known for her huge smile, open arms, and big hugs. She loved being of service, being helpful, always looking to help others and was loved by all who knew her.

She is preceded in death by twin brothers Keenan John and Andrew James Cartmill.

Those left to cherish her memory include her beloved daughters, Zoe Lucille Cartmill and Avery Jayne Anundson; parents, Kenneth and Colleen; sister Megan Caico and husband Anthony; grandfather, Charles Cartmill; grandmother, Patricia Fletcher; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, extended family and dear friends.

Burial will take place in Mascoutah IL at a later date.

In lieu of flowers please donate to a charity of your choice.

“She was in heaven before she died.” – John Prine

Arrangements by Aria Cremation & Funeral Home, 10116 E Northwest Hwy

Dallas, TX 75238