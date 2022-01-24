Jeanette Marie Rakers, nee Hummert, 85, of Mascoutah, IL, born May 3, 1936, in St. Libory, IL died Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022, at MarKa Nursing Home, Mascoutah, IL.

Jeanette was the former co-owner of Patchwork Corner Crafts in Mascoutah. She was a member of Holy Childhood Catholic Church and HCCCW.

Jeanette is preceded in death by her parents, Martin H. and Mary E., nee Wesselmann, Hummert, her husband, James E. Rakers whom she married in St. Libory, IL on Nov. 22, 1956, and who died Feb. 8, 2011, a son, Timothy Gerard in infancy, sisters, Hilaria Lickenbrock, Irma Lohman, Eleanor Demick, Doris Sandheinrich, brothers, Norbert Hummert, Leonard Hummert and Raymond Hummert in infancy.

Surviving are her sons, Kevin Rakers, Patrick (Patrice) Rakers, James (Cathy) Rakers, Neal (Angela) Rakers; seven grandsons, Andy (Amber) Rakers, Josh Rakers and Bailey Thompson, Michael (Emily) Rakers, Blake Rakers and Sierra Kluemke, Brandon Rakers and Alyse Kloeckner, Ben Rakers, Brady Rakers; a granddaughter, Megan Rakers; seven great grandchildren, Mollie, Phoebe, Blair, Connor, Brantley, Grace, Waylen; sisters-in-law, Joe Nell Hummert and Anita Rakers; and many nieces and nephews.

Memorials may be donated to Holy Childhood School, 215 N. John St., Mascoutah, IL 62258. Condolences may be shared with the family by visiting mollfuneralhome.com

Visitation: From 4 to 7 PM Friday, Jan. 21, 2022, at Moll Funeral Home in Mascoutah, IL.

Funeral: A funeral Mass will be held 10 AM Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, at St. Liborius Catholic Church in St. Libory, IL with Father Paul Wienhoff celebrating. Burial will follow in Holy Childhood Catholic Cemetery, Mascoutah, IL.

Moll Funeral Home

Mascoutah, Illinois