Evelyn C. “Tootie” Knipp, nee Klein, 91, of Mascoutah, IL, born March 9, 1930, in Mascoutah, IL died Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, at her home.

Evelyn was a homemaker, farmer and lived on a farm most of her life. She enjoyed bowling, quilting, playing games and cards with her grandkids and great grandkids.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Arthur and Emma, nee Haas, Klein, her husband, Warren O. “Nipper” Knipp whom she married in Belleville, IL on June 21, 1947, and who died Nov. 14, 2018, and a sister, Lavern Haley.

Surviving are her children, Donna (Jim) Bills of Sturgis, KY, Warren (Teresa) Knipp of Mascoutah, IL; five grandchildren; seven great grandchildren; brothers, Ralph “Chuck” Klein, Othmar “Butch” (Nancy) Klein, Raymond (Alice) Klein; sisters, Irma Jesenick and Arlene Queen; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Memorials may be donated to the Mascoutah Senior Center, 227 N. Market St., Mascoutah, IL 62258. Condolences may be shared with the family by visiting mollfuneralhome.com

Visitation: There will be no visitation.

Funeral: A private burial will be held at a later date in Mascoutah City Cemetery.

Moll Funeral Home

Mascoutah, Illinois