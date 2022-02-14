Morris Linn Collier, August 5, 1949 – January 17, 2022

Morris Linn Collier of Mascoutah, Illinois was born August 5, 1949 in Yuma, Arizona to Joseph & Lillian (nee Rezba) Collier. He died January, 17th, 2022 in Taos, NM while visiting and being cared for by his son Zachariah.

He is preceded in death by his parents Joseph and Lillian Collier.

He is survived by his four (4) children James Morris Collier, Sara Lin Collier, Zachariah Drexel Collier, & Moriah Linn Collier and three (3), Grandchildren Juliet, Chloe, & Declan. Morris is also survived by his brothers Joseph “Joe” and Elliot Collier, as well as many other loving relatives and friends.

Morris, a proud American patriot served as a Specialist 5th class with the 175th US Army Security Agency in the Vietnam War. He received a Bachelor’s Degree in Forestry/Parks & Recreation and was a life-long lover of nature and the outdoors. He retired from the United States Postal Service in Austin TX to care for his mother until her death, then to enjoy traveling and spend time with his family. His way always was Family came first; then service to others.

He was a friend and member of First Baptist Church of Mascoutah and the Elkton Union Church in Elkton.

Morris had a fondness for historical reenactments and occasionally participated in rendezvous. He was a free spirited and adventurous individual who enjoyed practicing the survival skills he learned in the woods as a young boy. Studies in astrology, world history and current events were a passionate pastime that he enjoyed sharing with others.

Memorial service will be Saturday, February 26th, 2022 at Elkton Union Church, Elkton, IL 62268 at 1200 noon.