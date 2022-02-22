

Charlton P. “Rusty” Sturm, 83, of Mascoutah, IL, born Jan. 17, 1939, in Cedar Falls, IA died Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022, at Keystone Place, O’Fallon, IL.

Rusty retired as a CMSgt. from the U.S. Air Force after 27 years of service, retired from McDonnell Douglas as a logistics engineer after 15 years of employment and graduated from Webster University with a master’s degree in Acquisition and Procurement. Rusty enjoyed travelling, snow skiing, family, friends and did volunteer trail maintenance in the western states. He was a member of Holy Childhood Catholic Church in Mascoutah, V.F.W., American Legion, Society of Logistics Engineers, Special Military Active Recreational Travelers (SMART), Certified Professional Logistician (CPL), USA Triathlon and Gray Wolves Ski Club.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Paul and Florance, nee Dahl, Sturm and his wife, JoAnn M., nee Fournie, Sturm whom he married in Lebanon, IL on June 11, 1966 and who died on May 31, 2018, great-great grandson, Donovan Haven and grandson-in-law, Shawn Margason.

Surviving are his daughter, Irene (Dennis) Bertelsman of Belleville, IL; grandchildren, Andrea Margason and Ryan Sturm; great-grandchildren, Chaylynn Pratt, Chaise Pratt, Layton Letford, Destiny Taylor and Dylan Margason; great-great grandchildren, Connor Miller, Liora Beck and Adaline Beck, due to arrive soon; two brothers-in-law, David (Sharon) Fournie of Mascoutah, IL, Kenneth Fournie of Pensacola, FL; a sister-in-law, Patricia Ettling of O’Fallon, IL; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Memorials may be made to Parkinson’s Research Foundation, 660 S. Euclid Ave., St. Louis, MO 63110. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting mollfuneralhome.com.

VISITATION: Visitation will be from 4 to 8 PM Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022 at Moll Funeral Home in Mascoutah, IL.

FUNERAL: A funeral Mass will be held 10 AM Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022 at St. Liborius Catholic Church in St. Libory, IL with Father Paul Wienhoff celebrating. Burial with military honors will follow 12:30 PM at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis, MO.

Moll Funeral Home

Mascoutah, IL