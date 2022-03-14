Norman P.A. Rowold

, 86, of New Baden, IL born Feb. 20, 1936, in Mascoutah Twp., IL died Thursday, Mar. 10, 2022, at St. Elizabeth’s Hospital, O’Fallon, IL.

Norman was a farmer in rural New Baden, IL retiring in 2003. He was a servant of the community and church. Norman had many hobbies and interests from serving on Wesclin School District’s board of education for more than 15 years to being an active member of Mascoutah High School’s alumni association. Norman was skilled at woodworking.

Amongst many other projects, he built the sanctuaries of several churches which also lent itself to the volunteer work he performed with Laborers for Christ, an organization that built churches. Over his lifetime, Norman was an active member of Zion Lutheran Church in Mascoutah, IL serving in roles from president of the congregation to its building committee, to the choir. His love for music and skill as a tenor was enjoyed by those who heard him sing. Norman loved being surrounded by family, teasing his grandchildren, and enjoying a day on the golf course with the guys. He also loved to bring a smile or chuckle to those he encountered. Norman was a devout servant of God, frequently sharing his gift of prayer with both those that he loved, as well as strangers he sensed were in need.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Walter C. and Pauline E., nee Haake, Rowold, sister, Velma Klingelhoefer, three brothers-in-law, Rev. Dr. Paul Bramstedt, Rev. Harry Henneman, and Donald Symank.

Norman is survived by his wife, Carolyn D., nee Symank, Rowold whom he married on April 27, 1963 in Zion Lutheran Church, Mascoutah, IL; three children, Susan (Chuck) Brueggemann of Chesterfield, MO, Kay (Jeff) Zimmermann of St. Charles, MO, David (Angie) Rowold of Trenton, IL; seven grandchildren, Beth (James) Verseman, Alicia (fiancé, Drake Smith) Brueggemann, Kyle Zimmermann, Courtney (Andrew) Glock, Blake, Brooke, and Dawson Rowold; two step-grandchildren Alyssa and Ethan Boulanger; two great grandsons, JJ and Brooks Glock; three sisters, Delores Bramstedt, Elvira “Pinky” (Eldon) Ahner, Dorothy Henneman; two brothers-in-law, Roy (Ruth) Klingelhoefer, John (Nancy) Symank; sister-in-law, Judith Symank; also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Memorials may be donated to Zion Lutheran Church, 101 S. Railway St., Mascoutah, IL 62258 or Hospice of Southern Illinois, 305 S Illinois St, Belleville, IL 62220. Condolences may be shared with the family by visiting mollfuneralhome.com.

Visitation: From 4 to 8 PM Tuesday, Mar. 15, 2022 and from 9 to 10 AM Wednesday, Mar. 16, 2022 at Zion Lutheran Church, Mascoutah, IL

Funeral: A funeral service will be held 10 AM Wednesday, Mar. 16, 2022 at Zion Lutheran Church with Pastor Kirk Clayton officiating and Seminarian Don Stein assisting. Burial will follow in Mascoutah City Cemetery, Mascoutah, IL.

Moll Funeral Home

Mascoutah, Illinois