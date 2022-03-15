Loraine F. Yarber, 89, of Mascoutah, IL, born Aug. 2, 1932, in Mascoutah Twp., IL died Tuesday, March 15, 2022, at Freeburg Care Center.

Loraine was a retired owner and operator of Yarber Oil Company, KM Service and also a retired Mascoutah School District bus driver after 45 years of service. He was associated with St. John United Church of Christ in Mascoutah, he was a member of Mascoutah Moose Lodge and was a U. S. Army veteran.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Hiram N. and Mildred J., nee Schoreack, Yarber and a sister, Irene Landis.

Surviving are his wife, Ruby E., nee Roberson, Yarber whom he married in Lebanon, IL on June 14, 1958; his daughters, Tammy (Roger) Klingel and Tracy Purdy, both of Mascoutah, IL; three granddaughters, Michelle Klingel, Jessica (Rick) Fagan, Danielle (Caleb) Mangrum; three great grandchildren, Owen, Abigail and Ella; two sisters, Anna Mae Krausz and Bonnie Horgan; two brothers, Larry (Debbie) Yarber and Dennis (Martha) Yarber; and nieces and nephews.

Memorials may be made to St. John U.C.C., 55 West Church St., Mascoutah, IL 62258. Condolences may be shared with the family by visiting mollfuneralhome.com

Visitation: From 4 to 8 PM Friday, March 18, 2022, at Moll Funeral Home in Mascoutah and from 9 to 10 AM Saturday at St. John United Church of Christ, Mascoutah, IL.

Funeral: A funeral service will be held 10 AM Saturday, March 19, 2022, at St. John United Church of Christ with the Rev. Hugh Fitz officiating. Burial will be in Mascoutah City Cemetery at a later date.

Moll Funeral Home

Mascoutah, Illinois