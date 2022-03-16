Leona Ann Zander, age 70, of Sparta, IL; born on June 21, 1951 in Kennett, MO, the daughter of Jimmy and Venie (Aaron) Downey; passed away on Thursday, March 10, 2022 at St. John’s Hospital in Springfield, IL.

Leona was a member of the Sparta Eagles Club, and she worked there for many years. Leona and Larry loved to ride motorcycles across the states, traveling all the way to South Dakota on the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally.

She is survived by her loving husband – Larry Zander of Sparta, IL to whom she married on November 28, 1994 in Chester, IL; one son – Kenny Downey of Leroy, IL; two stepchildren – Rick (Sherry) Zander and Mindy Childs; four grandchildren – David (Kayla) Edwards of Mascoutah, IL, Kenly Downey of Leroy, IL, Aaron Downey of Leroy, IL, and Kenny Downy Jr. of Leroy, IL; three sisters – Nancy (Steven) Cahoon of Wasda, MO, Deanna (Michael) Reichling of Walsh, IL, and Barbara (Tim) Young of Ava, MO; three brothers – Denver Downey of Mt. Vernon, IL, Michael (Laura) Downey of Ava, MO, and Rickey Downey of Blair, IL.

Leona was preceded in death by her parents, daughter – Deana “Shelly” Downey, three brothers, and one sister.

It was her wish to be cremated and a celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Heil-Schuessler & Sinn Funeral Home in Sparta, Illinois is in charge of arrangements