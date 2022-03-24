Evelyn L. Renth, nee Schneider, 73, of Mascoutah, IL born May 16, 1948, in Belleville, IL died Wednesday, Mar. 23, 2022, at Memorial East Hospital, Shiloh, IL.

Evelyn was a homemaker and formerly employed at Mascoutah Bank and Trust along with various other jobs throughout her life. She was a member of St. John United Church of Christ in Mascoutah. Evelyn was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and enjoyed coin collecting. She loved animals, flowers and was an avid gardener.

Evelyn is preceded in death by her parents, Calvin H. and Helen E, nee Christ, Schneider.

Surviving are her husband, Myron F Renth whom she married in Mascoutah, IL on June 3, 1972; her children, Andrew J. Renth of Mascoutah, IL, Richard A. (Laura) Renth of St. Charles, MO, Susan R. Renth of Altamonte Springs, FL; three grandchildren, Madelyn, Juliet and Jacob Renth; sister-in-law, Sandra J. (Bobby Lee) Frerking of Swansea, IL; niece, Deanna (Tom) O’Neill; great nieces, Autumn and Lily O’Neill.

Memorials in memory of Evelyn, may be donated to Mascoutah Animal Clinic, 112 West Main St., Mascoutah, IL 6228. Condolences may be shared with the family by visiting mollfuneralhome.com

Visitation: There will be no visitation.

Funeral: A private funeral service will be held Monday, March 28, 2022, at Espenschied Chapel with the Rev. Hugh Fitz officiating. Burial will follow in Mascoutah City Cemetery, Mascoutah, IL.

Moll Funeral Home

Mascoutah, Illinois