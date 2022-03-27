Daniel A. Wombacher, 90, of Mascoutah, IL, born Jan. 25, 1932, in Mascoutah, IL died Saturday, Mar. 26, 2022, at his home.

Dan was a retired owner and operator of Dan’s Used Cars and Parts and White Top Inn Tavern in Mascoutah. He was a member of Holy Childhood Catholic Church, Knights of Columbus Council 4380, and an Army Reserve veteran.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Arthur P. and Caoline T., nee Hoerdt, Wombacher, great grandson, William Arthur E. Beam, a brother, James (Sandy) Wombacher, and numerous brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.

Surviving are his wife, Charlotte H. “Blondie”, nee Albers, Wombacher whom he married in Lively Grove, IL on May 25, 1955; four children, Martin (Chelsa) Wombacher of Mascoutah, Michelle (Steve) Bann of New Baden, IL, Myron (Melissa) Wombacher of Mascoutah, Melissa (Kevin) Elbe of Mascoutah; nine grandchildren; Ashley (Travis) Beam, Katie (Chad) Kimmle, Shelby (Reid) Ritzheimer, Dalton Maciura, Allie (Andy) Hood, Paige Bann, McKenzie (Andy) Siebert, Ryanne (friend Collin Renth) Sirtak, Kaylee Elbe; five great grandchildren, Jack Beam, Tucker, Abby, Adalynn Kimmle, Charlotte Hood; two sisters-in-law, Viola Albers, Sandy (Robert) Klein; also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.

In lieu of all other gifts, memorials may be made to Holy Childhood Memorial Improvement Fund or Holy Childhood Catholic School. Condolences may be shared with the family by visiting mollfuneralhome.com

Visitation: From 4 to 8 PM Tuesday, March 29, 2022, at Moll Funeral Home in Mascoutah, IL.

Funeral: A funeral Mass will be held 10 AM Wednesday, March 30, 2022, at St. Liborius Catholic Church, St. Libory, IL with Father Paul Wienhoff celebrating. Burial will follow in Holy Childhood Catholic Cemetery, Mascoutah, IL.

Moll Funeral Home

Mascoutah, Illinois