James P. Eaton



James P. Eatmon, 90, of Mascoutah, IL, born September 1, 1931, in Bailey, N.C. died Thursday, Mar. 31, 2022, at his home.

James was retired from Ferguson Aluminum in Olmsted, IL. James is an Army veteran, having served with the 11th Airborne Division at Ft. Campbell, KY., during the Korean War.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Herman (Bessie) Eatmon, five siblings, Marie, Mildred, Herman Jr., Tommy and Ray, first wife, Barbara (nee Taylor) and step great granddaughter, Caroline Tinsley.

Surviving are his wife of 41 years, Karen (nee Lindsey) whom he married in August of 1980; James has five children, Gregg (Yana) Eatmon, Jamie Eatmon, Michael Eatmon, Charles (Mildred) Eatmon, William (Crystal) Eatmon and two step-sons, Richard (Tracy) Tinsley and Jeffrey Tinsley; 13 grandchildren; Allison, Terry, Barbara, Wesley, AJ, Katie, Jamie, Gavin, Nathan, Hannah, Brenton, Carson and Megan, as well as many great grandchildren.

Memorials may be donated to Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516. Condolences may be shared with the family by visiting mollfuneralhome.com

Funeral: A private family celebration will be scheduled for a later time. A special thank you to Hospice of Southern Illinois and Kimberly Livingston for taking amazing care of James.

Moll Funeral Home

Mascoutah, Illinois