Robert F. Pritchett, 93, of Mascoutah, IL, born Feb. 1, 1929, in East St. Louis, IL died Saturday, April 30, 2022, at Freeburg Care Center.

Robert was a retired aircraft electrician for McDonnnell Douglas and retired from the Missouri Air National Guard. He was a member of the Machinist Union 837 and was a U.S. Army Korean War veteran.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Thomas F. and Marie, nee Skach, Pritchett, daughter, Carol Jean Pritchett, brother, Donald (Catherine) Pritchett, and brother-in-law, Heardy P. VanOver.

Surviving are his wife, Helen L., nee VanOver, Pritchett whom he married on April 5, 1953 in Cutler, IL; five children, Robert (Susan) Pritchett of Shiloh, IL, Dr. Kevin (Annette) Pritchett of Swansea, IL, Karen (Jeffrey) Nash of Belleville, IL, Barbara Ernst of Mascoutah, IL, Dr. Steven (Joan) Pritchett of Mascoutah, IL; 11 grandchildren, Lisa (Sean) Daily, Emily Pritchett, Ryan (Maryl) Pritchett, Lauren and Shannon Pritchett, Jessica and Rachel L. Baker, Amber (Zack) Green, Austin Ernst, Alex and Nickolaus Pritchett; seven great grandchildren, Elijah, Alivia, Evelyn, Ari, Leo, Harper, Lukus; half-sister, Jeanne Hayes; three sisters-in-law, Earlene VanOver, Ruth Jeremiah, Gertrude Kaemmermann; also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.

Memorials may be donated to the Mascoutah Food Pantry, 17 West Main St., Mascoutah, IL 62258. Condolences may be shared with the family by visiting mollfuneralhome.com

Visitation: From 6 to 8 PM Thursday, May 5, 2022, and from 9 to 10 AM Friday, May 6, 2022 at Moll Funeral Home in Mascoutah, IL.

Funeral: A funeral service will be held 10 AM Friday, May 6, 2022 at Moll Funeral Home with Rev. Dr. Martha Thierheimier officiating. Burial will follow in Looney Springs Cemetery, Campbell Hill, IL.

Moll Funeral Home

Mascoutah, Illinois